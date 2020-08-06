West Point man killed in wreck on Wednesday

A West Point man was killed in a wreck that occurred Wednesday on I-85 around the 75-mile marker.

According to a press release from the Valley Police Department, at approximately 2 p.m. officers of the VPD were called to a traffic accident that had occurred on I-85 North around the 75-mile marker.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles off the road in the wood line. The driver of the first vehicle was fully ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Gary Gene Paulson, 81 years old of West Point. He was the only occupant of that vehicle. The second vehicle, occupied by two adults and two children, rolled several times and came to rest on its side. They were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Witnesses to the accident stated that it appeared the vehicle driven by Paulson lost control and struck the second vehicle, causing them both to leave the roadway.