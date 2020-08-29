CCSD releases COVID-19 numbers

On Friday, the Chambers County School District released its COVID-19 numbers from Aug. 22 until Friday.

In the four-day span, there was only one positive case reported, which is down from four from a week prior. According to the report, nine students were sent home this week due to exposure, which is down from 23 last week. Four students were sent home for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which is down from eight from a week ago.

CCSD said two employees had positive cases this week, which was also down from last week when there were four positive cases.

One teacher was sent home for exposure, while none were sent home for exhibiting symptoms.

CCSD has 2,368 students on CCSD campuses and 460 employees.

“We are very pleased with how cooperative everyone has been with wearing their masks and following distancing recommendations,” Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said. “In school buildings and on buses, it is impossible to maintain a six-foot distance at all times, but by wearing masks and following sanitizing recommendations we are trying to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 as much as possible. The custodians, teachers, staff, and students are going the extra mile. We really haven’t been in school long enough to determine the impact of these efforts, but everywhere I go I am impressed with how the citizens of the county are taking precautions. I urge everyone to keep it up especially as we approach the Labor Day holiday.”