Clark announces candidacy for Valley council

Jim Clark is running for re-election as the District 2 city council seat in Valley.

My name is Jim Clark Sr. In 2019, he was appointed and has had the privilege to serve as the representative for the Valley City Council District 1 position.

I humbly ask that you support me in the upcoming election on Aug. 25 so that I may continue to serve you.

Clark is a graduate of Valley High School and Auburn University.

He grew up in Huguley but spent much of his childhood, teen, and early adult years in Shawmut, on the Circle, Tater Milner Field or at the pool.

For the past 12 years, Clark and his wife have lived on 33rd Street in Shawmut in the house she grew up in.

Clark said his work experience has involved managing both small and large groups and projects involving multiple plants in various cities and states.

His experiences include hiring, training, budgeting, planning and process improvement. He has been self-employed for the last 12 years, contracted through the Technical College System of Georgia to train new or existing employees in several different areas; including safety, quality and production-related training.

His goals for the city are the following:

Work to bring new ventures into our community to create employment and increase tax revenue

Continue working with residents to reduce litter

Evaluate the flow of rainwater and look for ways to improve drainage problems

Work with the Drug Task Force to control the use of illegal drugs

Work with Code Enforcement to curtail dilapidated properties

Continue working to improve infrastructure

Maintain and improve recreational facilities and resources.

Clark asks for your vote on Aug. 25 and thanks everyone for their support.