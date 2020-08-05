County Commission recognizes VFD

LaFAYETTE — The Chambers County Commission has been committed for some time now to the widening of Phillips Road near Huguley Elementary School. This will allow for some turn lanes at the traffic signal at the intersection of Phillips and Cusseta roads.

The hope is that the wider road will and hopefully help reduce the heavy traffic loads that are there in the morning and afternoons when children are being driven to or away from the school.

It has taken some time to move utilities such as underground water and gas lines and utility poles so the road work could commence. One Monday, the final step was taken to allow that needed road work to get started.

The Commission commission authorized Chairman Doug Jones to execute a utility funding agreement between the Commission commission and the Alabama Department of Transportation to utilize federal funds for the relocation of a City of Lanett gas line at the intersection of Phillips and Cusseta roads. The total project will cost just under $350,000 with the federal government contributing just under $280,000 and the county the remaining funds, or around $70,000.

County Engineer Josh Harvill said his department was ready to get started with the road work.

Harvill said he was pleased to announce that the county had gotten received some grant money to lessen the danger at a few some dangerous places spots on Chambers County roads. One federal grant for close to $150,000 will be used to straighten a curve on County Road 83 near Chambers County Lake. Some fatal accidents have taken place there. The federal government will put up 90 percent of the funding with the county contributing 10 percent, or around $15,000.

“We think we can be completed by the end of the year,” Harvill said. “Road work is expensive. We couldn’t do this without help from the federal government.”

Harvill thanked the commissioners for citing these needs when they make trips to Washington D.C. to meet with Congressman Mike Rogers.

Harvill added that Chambers County was having a good first year with Rebuild Alabama funding. Chambers is on track to receive in the neighborhood of $700,000 in road funding. That should allow for the resurfacing of more than seven miles of roads.

“This program will have a significant impact on our county and the state,” Harvill said, noting that the Phillips Road project will be funded by Rebuild Alabama. “We have had to replace multiple utilities,” he said.. “We had to move some Huguley Water lines. They were great to work with. Alabama Power had to move some poles. When we get the Lanett gas line moved, we can start with the road work. We don’t always have the best roads in Alabama, but we try our hardest for them to be as safe as they can be.”

The county highway department will start some needed work on CR 158 on Tuesday. Barricades went up on the road Monday. The work should be completed in a few days.

Commissioner James Williams had some good news to report in that two of the county’s volunteer fire departments had gotten improved ISO ratings. Lakeview has gone from a 6 to a 4 and Mount Olive from a 9 to a 5. This will help homeowners in those areas save on fire insurance premiums.

Nine of the county’s 15 fire departments are in Williams’ district.

“I want to thank our fire departments for what they do for our county,” Williams said.

“Thank you for a job well done,” added Commissioner David Eastridge.