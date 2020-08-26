Dobbs, Motley head to run-off for Lanett council seat

LANETT — Tifton Dobbs was ecstatic about leading his race for the District 5 council seat but feels that Lanett would have come out a winner if any candidate in the race had won outright on Tuesday.

He and second-place finisher John Motley will be in a runoff on Oct. 6 to decide that race. He received 107 votes to Motley’s 87.

Third-place finisher Tony Moffett had 31 votes.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out to vote,” Dobbs said. “It did disappoint me that we didn’t have a bigger turnout. I think more people should take part in city elections.”

Dobbs said the city would be getting a good council member regardless of who wins the Oct. 6 runoff.

“John is a good person from a great family,” he said. “It’s sad about his mother’s passing. Shirley Motley and Mr. Bobby (Williams, who also passed away earlier this year) were so good to me when I was working in the police department.”

John Motley said he’s pleased to have made the runoff but realizes he has more work to do before the Oct. 6 race.

“I appreciate the support I received today,” he said, “and I will be out there working hard to win the runoff. Congratulations to Tifton Dobbs for placing first and Tony Moffett for running a good, clean race.”