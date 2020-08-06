Donation made to help Chattahoochee Humane Society

VALLEY — A tragic consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic not getting a lot of attention involves pet ownership. Perhaps feeling overwhelmed by it all, many pet owners are making the terrible sacrifice of taking their dogs and/or cats to the local shelter.

“Pet surrenders have dramatically increased since the start of COVID-19,” said Terri Slade of Terri Slade State Farm Insurance in Valley. “Shelters are struggling to accommodate the many pets that have fallen victim to something not of their own making. Now is the time for all pet lovers to help their local shelter in dealing with this crisis.”

Slade is stepping up to help the Chattahoochee Humane Society with a $500 donation.

“They have a great staff at the shelter and have been doing good work for a long time,” Slade said. “Over the years, my husband and I have adopted three cats from the shelter. We gave them a good home, and they were wonderful pets.”

The local shelter on Fairfax Bypass is undergoing an expansion that will provide more comfortable surroundings for the dogs and cats being housed there. The roof is being extended on both sides to completely cover the kennels. This will help keep rain water from washing in during inclement weather. A 12-foot by 12-foot room for cats is also being built. It will give them plenty of room to roam around. The new room is being named in memory of the Palmisano family, which had ties to the local area. The local Humane Society was left some money by a member of the family who passed away several years ago.