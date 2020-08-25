Harris County School District reports 2 active student cases, zero employees

The Harris County School District released the second weekly COVID-19 report for the school system.

The data being shared by the district is for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.

The current data, from Aug. 18, through Aug. 24, includes:

Total number of students 5541

On-campus students 4181

Virtual students 1360

Number of COVID-19 active cases 2

On-campus active cases 1

Virtual active cases 1

Number of close contact cases 27

On-campus active cases 27

Virtual active cases 0

Total number of employees 763

Number of COVID-19 active cases 0

Number of close contact cases 5

The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process.