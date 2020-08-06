Helping seniors get meals

The East Alabama Area on Aging is encouraging anyone who lives in Chambers County and is at least 60 years of age to contact them for information on their senior meals program. They can be contacted at 1-800-239-6741 or online at www.EastAlabamaAging.org.

“If you or a loved one are over 60 or disabled, call us today to verify eligibility,” the website reads.

The senior meals program provides nutritious meals to older adults. These meals include hot lunches, frozen lunches or frozen breakfast meals in combination with lunch. All meals comply with the most recent dietary guidelines for Americans.

It’s the view of the Area on Aging that participation in a local senior center is just as important as getting a well-balanced meal each day.

“There is a need for socialization and information, particularly for those adults with unmet social needs,” the site reads. “Serving meals in a congregate setting affords many opportunities for recreation, exercise, socialization, health screenings and volunteerism. In addition, well-planned programs can provide information on topics of interest or concern to older adults, such as estate planning, medical or nursing home insurance policies, dietary concerns and consumer fraud.”

Senior centers in Lanett, Valley and LaFayette have been closed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal delivery program is continuing for both those who are home bound and those who would normally go to the congregate center.

The LaFayette Nutrition Center is located at 312 4th Avenue and may be reached at (334) 864-0938. The Valley Senior Center is located inside the Valley Community Center. It can be reached at (334) 756-5957. The Lanett Senior Center is located at the L.B. Sykes Community Center. It can be reached at (334) 644-6408.