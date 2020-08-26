Jones defeats Bradley to win District 2 seat in Valley

Valley District two incumbent Jim Jones defeated local restaurant owner Whit Bradley in Tuesday’s municipal election.

With only 102 ballots cast in the race, Jones picked up 62 votes or 61.39 percent and Bradley ended with 39 votes or 38.61 percent.

“I want to thank the people of the Fairfax community and district two for their support and their continued support,” Jones said. “I will continue to do my best to represent them for the next four years.”

Jones said his passion for Fairfax is what drives him to continue to serve. He said the most recent Brownsfield grant to clean up the old mill site is something he wants to continue to see through.

Even in defeat, Bradley still looks forward to serving the City of Valley.

“My passion is to see the city I love to grow and prosper,” Bradley said in the days leading up to election day.

Bradley could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.