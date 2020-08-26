Lanett Recreation cancels fall sports

The Lanett Recreation Department announced today that it has canceled all of its fall sports activities for 2020, including football, flag football, soccer and cheerleading. According to a press release, the cancellation is due to the current COVID-19 virus. “We understand the disappointment but our full commitment is to the safety and health of all our participants and staff. If you have any questions please contact the Lanett Recreation Department @ 334-644-4312,” the release said.

