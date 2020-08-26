Looser defeats Tucker to win District 3 race in Lanett

LANETT — Charles Looser was pleased with the way his District 3 council race went on Tuesday. He defeated challenger Ronnie Tucker 331-195.

“I am extremely happy to win,” he said. “I want to thank all my supporters for turning out today and returning me to another term on the council.”

Looser is best known for the three decades he spent as a teacher, counselor, principal and superintendent for the Lanett City School System.

“What amazes me,” he said, “are the many people who tell me they can remember when I helped my dad run a grocery store in Lanett.”

His dad, the late Howard Looser, lived into his nineties.

“He started drawing Social Security at age 62,” Looser said. “He didn’t think he’d live longer than that because he’d spent so many years working in the Dye Works.”

“Kyle is doing a great job as mayor,” Looser added. “I hope we can continue what we have been doing for the past four years. The streets in downtown Lanett are well over 100 years old. We needed to upgrade them, and we did with the streetscape project. The vote of confidence Kyle received tonight is a strong signal that the people of Lanett want us to continue with these projects.”

Looser said it was gratifying to work with a council that gets along as well as the current one does.

“We get along and take care of business that needs to be taken care of,” he said. “We don’t argue among ourselves and don’t talk about each other behind the backs of other council members. Our meetings are productive.”

Looser’s opponent, Ronnie Tucker, was in his first political race. He had worked with the city’s recreation department for more than 20 years and had campaigned on offering more sports for people of all ages and to have more programs for seniors. Tucker couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.