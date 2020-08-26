Mangram defeats Milford in LaFayette District A election

In the only LaFayette race that did not have an incumbent running for re-election, Terry Mangram defeated Emily Milford in the District A race on Tuesday night.

Mangram, who held the District A seat from 2012 to 2016, finished with 126 votes, or 64% of the 196 votes.

“I’m glad to be reseated,” Mangram said. “I was looking forward to it, and I’ve been waiting for this day. I’m ready to go back to work.”

Milford finished with 70 votes.

Once he takes office, Mangram plans to get to work on different city projects that he campaigned on and that the current council has been working on.

“The first thing I’m going to do is find out where we stand as far as the city park, where we stand as far as the financial standings of the city and just look at the overall projects that they have going on. I know they’ve been working on them, but just to get in there and see what we can to do get those things up and running.”

Some of the projects Mangram said he would like to kickstart again were beautification projects in the downtown area of the city and the completion of the city park.

Beautifying downtown LaFayette, or as Mangram puts it, increasing the curb appeal, was a big part of his platform.

Milford couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.