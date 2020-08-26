Mr. Eric Carral Norris, 45, of Valley, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence.

There was a graveside service on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 1 p.m. CST. The Rev. Justin Freeman officiated.

Mr. Norris is survived by his children, Devontae Finley, Atlanta, Dan Terrius Norris and Erical Norris both of LaGrange, Georgia and Ava E. Norris, Valley; parents, Willie Ralph and Bobbie Jean Core, Valley; brothers, Willie C. Core, Auburn, Deshawn Core, Valley, Ricky (Stephaine) Core, Hughley, Nicholas (Thomas) Core, Valley and John and Jaquine Taylor, Columbus, Georgia; sisters, Shantavis L. Core, Valley, Rachele Brown, Phoenix, Pricella Madden, Valley and Anita (Chris) Trammell, Lanett; grandparents, Georgia A. Norris Stodgehill, LaFayette and Minnie B. Finley, Camp Hill; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.