Mr. Tracy Quinn Crawley, age 57, of Valley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He was born on Oct. 19, 1962, at the George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital in Valley.

Mr. Crawley is survived by his children, Dusty (Jennifer) Crawley of Lanett, Marissa (Jay) Siggers of Lanett, and Mason Crawley of Valley; mother, Frances Crawley; wife, Susan Crawley; grandchildren, Meredith Crawley, Sye Siggers, and Ella Siggers; brothers, Jeff (Karen) Crawley and Kevin (Darlene) Crawley; sister, Caron Lacy; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Woodson Crawley.

Mr. Crawley was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Valley. He lived in the Valley/Lanett area his whole life. He was a happy go lucky gentleman who was loyal and generous to a fault. He was a hard worker who loved life through good or bad times. He liked to stay busy and keep his mind sharp and would help anyone in need. He had a natural ability to tackle any task and was very gifted with his hands. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at the graveside in Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett. Pastor Joel Scott officiated. The family received friends Monday from 11:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

