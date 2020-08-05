Mrs. Maurine Carlisle Barton Jackson
Mrs. Maurine Carlisle Barton Jackson, 96 of Five Points, AL passed away on July 30, 2020, at her residence.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CST at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Five Points, Rev. William Trammell, Eulogist; Rev. L.B. Houston, Officiating.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by four daughters: Phyllis Barton Clark, Atlanta, Georgia; Carolyn Barton Allen, Five Points; Harolyn Barton McGuire, Roanoke; and Gwendolyn Barton, Atlanta, Georgia, eight grandchildren: Consuela Allen, Varian Barton, Eric Allen, Richard McGuire, Shandra McGuire, Janita Clark, Antoine Hodges, and Bianca Hodges, three great-grandchildren: Nakiyah McGuire, Tremayne Grace, and Mikayla Barnes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and descendants of Jack and Eliza Pine and Lula Williams Carlisle.
