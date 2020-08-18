New office reminds us to take care of your health

It’s something we should never forget, but over the last few months, the spotlight has really been on healthcare workers and the important work that they do.

Mid-pandemic or normal times, doctors and nurses are always on the frontlines and serve as heroes when we or a loved one has a sudden health condition that needs tending to.

And our health is something we should never put on the backburner, regardless of what’s going on around us.

That’s why it was so refreshing to see WellStar open its new relocated medical office in West Point on Monday.

The office, located at 599 3rd Avenue, will be in the renovated Bank of America building, for anyone who remembers the bank at that location.

The office will be led by Dr. James Parker and provides care for people of all ages.

The new office is in a more visible location than the office’s old location at 1029 Highway 29 in West Point. The new spot is also hard to miss when driving by every day. Trust us, since it’s practically right outside The Valley Times-News building.

The ribbon cutting was held Monday, on the same day the office first started seeing patients at that location.

While we’re excited that the new office is open, we also hope it’ll serve as a reminder to take of your own health.

During the pandemic, many people have been letting routine doctor’s visits pass by, rather than keeping their appointments.

Make sure you take care of yourself.

We’re sure the new Wellstar office, and the other physicians in our area, would be more than happy to see you at their office.