Police reports Aug 11
Valley reports
› Domestic 3rd was reported at 100 blk of Jefferson street
› Terrance Keegan Alexander, 26, of Valley, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
Lanett reports
› Scott Manley, 49, of Lanett, arrested for harassment.
› Harassment reported in the 3000 Blk Phillips Rd.
› Domestic violence 3rd reported in the 100 Blk S 19th St.
LaFAYETTE reports
› Criminal mischief reported on co. rd. 32
› Criminal trespass reported on 1st Ave. N.E.
› Cruelty to animals reported on 1st Ave. N. E.
› Robert Bridges, 43, was charged with two counts of failure to appear
Sheriff’s office reports
› Topciciain Vaughn, 43 of Lanett, was arrested for sex offender registration and notification act violation and sex offender registration and notification act violation
› Jamarious Williams, 30 of LaFayette, was arrested for receiving stolen property 1st and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer