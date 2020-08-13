expand
August 14, 2020

Police reports for Aug 12, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:45 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Valley reports

Report of a unlawful use of a credit/debit card and a theft of property 3rd in the 1800 block of 51st Street

Report of a assault 3rd and a harassment in the 2300 block of 38th Boulevard

Report of a possession of a forged instrument 2nd in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Jason Carl Green, 41, of Opelika, charged with two counts of bail jumping 2nd (failure to appear- driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance)

Lanett reports

Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 1000 blk S. 13th Ave.

Harassment was reported in the 1800 blk 18th Ave SW.

Harassment was reported in the 1600 blk 21st St SW.

Sheriff’s office reports

Keitavious Heard 31, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay – child support

Jason Green 41, of Opelika, was arrested for failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription medication, failure to appear – driving while suspended and failure to appear – child support

