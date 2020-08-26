Support local charity events

Charity events all across our community have been either canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most certainly the charities that rely primarily on donations have suffered tremendously as a result of COVID-19. Valley Haven is just one of those in our area that is uncertain about what the future holds. The Hike/Bike/Run is their largest fundraiser and that was lost due to COVID-19, but the skies opened just right for them and they were able to have the Walt Meadors Invitational golf tournament over the weekend. The event raised more than $6,000 for Valley Haven School.

“We are so pleased with the way things went today,” said Valley Haven Executive Director Craig Brown. “We are in uncertain times at Valley Haven and are not sure about what the future holds. We weren’t able to have the Hike/Bike/Run this year. That’s our top fundraiser every year, but it is good we were able to have the Walt Meadors Invitational today. We had great weather, and everything went well. It’s nice to get back to some kind of normalcy.”

As life starts to return to normal, fundraisers will likely return in full force. For those that can, we urge you to support these events and the causes they raise money for.

The financial impact of the pandemic is nearly insurmountable for some, and organizations like Valley Haven can use our support now more than ever.

We were excited to cover the Walt Meadors Invitational this weekend and look forward to more events of this nature in the very near future.