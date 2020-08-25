Walt Meadors Invitational raises money for Valley Haven

LANETT — A total of 100 golfers took part in Saturday’s Walt Meadors Invitational. It was delayed twice this year due to concerns over the coronavirus, and there were some precautions in place for Saturday’s tournament. Except for families taking part, the golf carts were limited to one person.

The tournament was a fundraiser for Valley Haven School and raised more than $6,000.

This was the 39th consecutive year the West Point Rotary Club has sponsored the event.

There were a total of 25 four-member teams participating. Twelve of them took part in a morning session while the other 13 played in the afternoon.

Cash prizes were awarded to the golfers who were closest to the pin on the par-3 holes and those with the longest drives on the par-5 holes. Adam White was closest to the pin on No. 3, Tyrone Newton on No. 6, Trevor Poole on No. 13 and Jemiah Nolan on No. 17. Jessica Dawson had the longest drive on No. 9 and Andrew Anthony on No. 15.

There were two winning teams, one for net scoring and one for gross scoring. The team with the best net score was made up of Shannon and Tyler Lott and Randy and R.J. McDonald. Members of the team with the best gross score were Scott Miller, Eric Wowor, Trevor Poole and Tony White.

Sponsors included Carolyn Lott, Columbus Drive, Kenny Knox Tire, Jayco Renovations, Papa’s Que & Stew and Caldwell Automotive.

The top two winning teams each received $300. Second-place teams won $200 and third-place teams $150. Both first-place teams donated their winnings to Valley Haven School.

“We are so pleased with the way things went today,” said Valley Haven Executive Director Craig Brown. “We are in uncertain times at Valley Haven and are not sure with what the future holds. We weren’t able to have the Hike/Bike/Run this year. That’s our top fundraiser every year, but it is good we were able to have the Walt Meadors Invitational today. We had great weather, and everything went well. It’s nice to get back to some kind of normalcy. Golf is one sport that may have been helped by COVID-19. You’re avoiding crowds by being outside, and social distancing is not a problem. We want to thank everyone for taking part today. We actually had more golfers today (25) than we did last year (22).”