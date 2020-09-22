AFRA to hold Family Week starting Sunday

At a previous LaFayette City Council meeting, Mayor Barry Moody announced a proclamation, that was approved by the council, that said the Week of Sept. 27 would be Family Week. The Alabama Family Rights Association celebrates Family Day on Sept. 28.

“It’s Family Week in the city of LaFayette,” Moody said at the meeting. “We encourage our citizens to join together in observing this day and week by spending time with their families and by engaging in appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor and strengthen both our city and state’s families.”

The Alabama Family Rights Association, which is based out of Huntsville, encourages the entire state of Alabama to participate in this year’s “Family Day/Week.” On the last Monday of September, Family Day brings together communities across the state and nation to celebrate the positive influence parents have on their kids.

The proclamation encourages all citizens to join together in observing this day and week by spending time with their families and by engaging in appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor and strengthen families.

According to the Alabama Family Rights Association press release, scientific data indicates that when both parents are actively involved in a child’s life, the outcome is measurably improved. Children spending significant time with their parents and family members decreases the chance of youth suicides, school dropouts, juvenile drug abuse, teen pregnancies, and incarceration. Research shows that children with hands-on parents are far less likely to exhibit risky and disruptive behavioral problems.

This is an important community and state initiative to remind parents, communities and leaders, that a child whose parents are not engaged and involved in their upbringing and care is a child “at risk.”

Show your support for children and family on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, and anytime during the week of Sept. 27. The Alabama Family Rights Association is asking families to eat a meal or do some other activity together.

Participants are also encouraged to take a photo or video with everyone enjoying time together, and post it on social media using the hashtags #MyFamilySelfie and #FamilyDayAL20.