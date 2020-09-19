CCSD reports only two positive tests

The Chambers County School District continued to report its weekly COVID-19 numbers on Friday.

There was only one positive student case this past week, which is down from two cases a week ago.

According to CCSD’s report, three students were sent home for exhibiting symptoms, while 11 were quarantined for exposure.

One employee tested positive, while two were sent home for exhibiting symptoms. One employee is quarantined for exposure.

“Our numbers don’t really look so bad, and they could be a lot worse,” Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said at the monthly school board meeting. “Honestly, when I go by the schools, they’re following the rules. The teachers, the staff, the kids, their parents, everybody is just working really hard.”

Chambers County has reported 12 cases in the last 14 days while having 442 tests in that same time period.

Statewide, Alabama has confirmed 8,678 positive cases of the 85,063 administered tests. Since early March there have been 128,818 confirmed cases in Alabama and 16,079 hospitalizations. There have been 2,284 confirmed deaths statewide.