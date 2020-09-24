City of Lanett to hold “Older Workers Week”

LANETT — The Lanett City Council on Monday approved a proclamation recognizing Sept. 21-25, 2020 as “Older Workers Week” in the City of Lanett. The proclamation hails the work being done for the city and Chambers County by the Easterseals Central Alabama Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). This organization has provided job training to an estimated 2,000 older workers and has placed more than 600 older workers back into the workforce.

Mayor Kyle McCoy said that some of those workers are gainfully employed by the Lanett Senior Center and at Lanett City Hall.

The Easterseals program has been providing job training for older Alabamians and placing them in jobs since 2003.

Formerly known as Easter Seals, Easterseals was founded in 1919 as the National Society of Crippled Children. It’s now a 501(c) 3 nonprofit providing disability services with additional support areas serving veterans and military families, seniors and caregivers.

Easter seals addresses the needs of individuals and families throughout the lifespan – from inclusive child care to respite care — in order for people to reach their full potential.

Easterseals Central Alabama, located in Montgomery, serves more than 2,000 clients in 31 counties including Chambers.

SCSCP has two purposes: to provide useful community services and to foster individual economic independence through training and realistic job placements. These assignments include support positions in healthcare facilities and office settings, serving meals to the elderly, childcare or teacher assistants, data entry clerks, grounds maintenance and industrial assembly. To be eligible to participate, the individual must be at least 55 years of age, must have experienced barriers to employment, have low or limited income and be unemployed but have a strong desire to return to work.

Easterseals of Central Alabama may be contacted at (334) 288-0240 or online at info@eastersealsca.org.