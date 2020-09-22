GVACC announces businesses, ambassador of the year

Due to COVID-19, the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce was unable to hold its annual membership meeting this year.

Instead of the meal, GVACC Executive Director Carrie Royster announced the Ambassadors of the Year and the six different businesses of the year winners.

Business of the Year was EAMC-Laneir Health Services.

The Emerging Business of the Year was Four Star Freightliner, which recently held a ribbon cutting for its new facility located off Fob James Drive.

Small Business of the Year was Tasty Donuts. Retail Business of the Year was Givorns Foods.

Restaurant of the Year was San Marcos. Industrial Business of the Year was Knauf Insulation.

Community Mover and Shaker of the Year was Dr. Chris Padgett.

The Ambassador of the Year was Nancy Warren Holland of Renasant Bank.

The winner of the Ambasador of the Year is given to the ambassador that dedicates the most time and service to the various Chamber activities.