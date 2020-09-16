Here comes Sally

States in the southeast are bracing for the second hurricane in less than a month to head towards land from the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana, Mississippi and southern Alabama in late August, and now Hurricane Sally is following its path.

Sally was downgraded from a category two hurricane Tuesday to a category one, but there will still be significant rainfall for the next several days across the southeast.

According to Jim Westland from the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Chambers County should expect six to eight inches of rain throughout the next couple of days. Storms were expected to start on Tuesday but become heavier and more consistent throughout the rest of the week. Heavy winds are also expected, as winds could potentially reach up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Sally is expected to make landfall in south Alabama on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is predicting Sally will spread roughly 30 inches of rain from southern Mississippi to the Florida panhandle.

“Significant flash and urban flooding, as well as widespread minor to moderate river flooding, are likely across inland portions of Mississippi, Alabama, northern Georgia and the western Carolinas through the week,” the NHC said on its website.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Chambers County until Friday morning.