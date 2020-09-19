Inspire Academy to hold carpentry classes

Inspire Academy, formerly the Chambers County Career Technical Center, will be offering a free eight-week course this fall for adults needing basic knowledge and skills in the residential carpentry field.

“This program is specifically designed for people seeking a career in the residential housing construction industry,” said course instructor Seth Stehouwer. “Each class meeting will include classroom instruction and hands-on training in our shop.”

The new program is being provided through a partnership between the Chambers County Board of Education and the Alabama Home Builders Foundation. Among skills featured in the course are basic construction site layout, reading blueprints, floor and wall framing, roof and ceiling framing, window and door installation, stairs, interior trim and finishes.

“Students completing the course requirements will receive NCCER credits, as well as a certificate of completion from the Alabama Home Builders Foundation,” Stehouwer said. “There is a limit of 12 students per class, but we must have a minimum of ten participants.”

Classes begin on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, and run through Nov. 23, meeting on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. CT. Pre-registration forms are available at Inspire Academy, located at 502 Vocational Drive in LaFayette. For more information, contact Seth Stehouwer at stehos@chambersk12.org.