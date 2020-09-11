Junior League kicks off new year

In July, the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley kicked off its 2020-2021 year. With 44 current members, the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley has big plans for their new year. These plans include community classes, member training opportunities, business partnerships, partnerships with the Interfaith Food Closet, Sunflower House, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Christian Service Center and virtual fundraisers.

The partnership with the Junior Variety Club and the City of Valley to continue renovations at the City Park in Langdale is still in progress.

“The city has already added some really nice features to the park and we can’t wait to step up and do our part by providing new playground equipment for children in the community,” Amy Nolen, President of the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley said in a press release.

Since January, the groups have applied for four grants to help offset a portion of the expenses related to the 2021 plan for the park.

Despite COVID-19’s impact and today’s constantly changing society, the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley has been able to accomplish a great deal in the previous fiscal year. The completed projects include three community classes, nonprofit partnerships with the Sunflower House, Chambers County Library, and the Interfaith Food Closet; and business partnerships with Hood’s Christmas Shoppe, Pokey’s Grill, SuperShot Photography, Terri’s Mill Village Café, and LoopyHeART.

The group also made the safety of their members a top priority by shifting to virtual meetings, offering virtual learning opportunities, online fundraising; and executing service projects that a member could do individually like handmade cards for the residents at Lanier Nursing Home, Sow Smile kits for kids, and feeding breakfast to the front line workers who were preparing meals for school-age children during the summer.

“We had to change many of our plans for the year due to the shutdown, but our members came up with some great ideas that enabled us to continue supporting the needs of the community while social distancing,” said Nolen.

In March, the Association of Junior Leagues officially welcomed the group into its junior league family and at its May meeting, the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley members voted to officially change its name from the Chattahoochee Valley Women’s Service League to the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley, completing the goal that the founding members had during its inception in 2018.

“It is more important now than ever, that we have a great sense of community,” Nolen said. “I am so grateful for the sisterhood in this great group of ladies and through its strength, I am certain that we will continue to make a lasting impact on the Chattahoochee Valley.”

For more information about the Junior League of Chattahoochee Valley, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JLChattahoocheeValley or email us at chattvalleyjl@gmail.com.