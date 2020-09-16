Mr. Larry Brobeck Lunsford

Larry Brobeck Lunsford passed away Sept. 12, 2020, at the Bethany House in Auburn. He was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Johnson City, Tennessee to L. E. Lunsford, Sr. and Sue Godsey Lunsford.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Ginnie Y. Lunsford; son, Scott Lunsford; brother, L. E. Lunsford, Jr. (Aronda); sister, Sammie Entrekin (Mickey), both of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a number of nieces.

Larry worked in the retail most of his life at both Gayfers and Lowe’s.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. CST at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society, Food Bank of East Alabama, or the Bethany House of Auburn.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.www.frederickdean.com