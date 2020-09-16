Mrs. Damaris Howell, 96, of Montgomery, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Howell was born in Randolph County, June 17, 1924, to the late West McCullers and the late Exa Carter McCullers.

She was the bookkeeper for her late husband Harrell at the Napa Parts Store in LaFayette, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in LaFayette.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Howard officiated.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Ann (Greg) Allen, of Montgomery; granddaughter, Tracy Allen (TJ) Williford; great-grandchildren, Avery Williford, John Mills Williford, and Collins Williford; grandson Evan (Cameron) Allen; great-grandson, Rawlins Allen; many nieces and nephews on the Howell and McCullers side and special friends, Sandy and Jerrie Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harrell; siblings, Katherine McCullers, Ora McCullers and Willie Mac McCullers.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Gardens, 1555 Taylor Road, Montgomery, Al., 36117, or Chambers Academy, or The United Methodist Children’s Home, Zelda Road, Montgomery, Al., 36117

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

