Mrs. Dorothy Louise “Dot” Mason, age 92, of Lanett, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at LaFayette Extended Care in LaFayette. She was born on Oct. 5, 1927, in Chambers County.

Mrs. Mason is survived by her sons, Tony (Judy) Mason of Aiken, South Carolina and Greg (Suzanne) Mason of Dacula, Georgia; daughter, Dianne (Stanley) Robinson of Huguley; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way; one great-great grandchild; brothers, Bobby (Gail) Blackmon of Fredonia and Franklin (Carolyn) Blackmon of LaFayette; sister, Betty Story of Lanett; brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Ann) Harrelson of Macon, Georgia; sister-in-law, Estelle (Robert) Herndon of Macon, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Blackmon; husband, Millard R. Mason; brother, Sanford Blackmon; sisters, Ruby Boone, Helen Smith, Edna Thompson, and Francis Griffin.

Mrs. Mason was a member of the Lanett First United Methodist Church. She was very compassionate towards others and her church. She loved to cook and was well known for her cooking. She was a loving and giving person who was devoted to serving others and her family.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lanett First United Methodist Church in her memory.

