Mrs. Rachel Hammock, 80, of Valley, passed away at Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Mrs. Hammock was born in Langdale, on May 2, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her parent, William J. and Myrtle Edwards; husband, Lamar (Buddy) Hammock; and sister, Dorothy Butler.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Billy Wayne) Davis, Ricky (Alecia) Thompkins, and Robin Jarrell; sister, Geraldine Hood; brother-in-law, Don Butler, and son-in-law, David (Jody) Jarrell. Her grandchildren are Tiffany (Shepperd) Phillips, Brandy (Tyler) Milford, Melissa Copeland, Kendall (Eric) Yates, Tanna Jarrell, Ashlan (Lanny) Ludden, Jeremy Green. Her great-grandchildren are Britley Hewitt, Maciah Flournoy, Jalyn Copeland, Kross Colley, Brooklyn Hewitt, Dixon Yates, Rylie Yates, Everly Ludden, Asher Ludden, Noah Lindsey, Analee Sanford, Willow Phillips; a great-great-grandson Baxton Thrower and a host of nieces and nephews.

Rachel was very thoughtful and caring of others, always remembering to send birthday cards to everyone as long as she was able. She was a strong prayer warrior and very devout in her faith and love of God. She enjoyed watching birds at her feeders and collecting butterflies. Family and friends meant everything to her, and she always welcomed visitors.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hammock will be held Friday at 11 a.m. EDT from the chapel of Bluffton Funeral Services. Interment will be in Cusseta Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.bluffton/funeralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.