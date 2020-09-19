Mrs. Rita Janice Holland Newton, 78, of Hawkinsville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in at Home Senior Living in Cochran, Georgia.

A visitation will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 .pm. EDT.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT at Fairfax Cemetery in Valley.

Friends wishing to pay respects are invited to come by the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley on Monday, Sept. 21 from 3 until 5 p.m. EDT.

Mrs. Newton was a native of Natchitoches, Louisiana and a member of the Broad Street Baptist Church. She was a retired secretary having worked at Codi. She loved interior design, walking and needle work. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ira Anderson Holland and her son, John Newton.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Newton of Hawkinsville, Georgia; daughters, Leah N. McLeod (Marty) of Pinehurst, Georgia, Lisa N. Long (Michael) of Haynesville, Georgia, Joan Newton Gordon (Shann) of Hawkinsville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jordan Floyd Falen, Dalton Laidler McLeod, Spencer Gordon, Sydney Sheffield, Madelynn Rita McLeod, Madison Jean Grinstead, Kendall Gordon; two great-grandchildren, Roman Tyler Falen and Reed Joseph Falen.

Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Georgia and Jonson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, directing.