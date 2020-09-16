Ms. Edith Louise Hamilton Frye, age 78, of Lanett passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her residence in peace.

Ms. Frye was born on July 1, 1942, in LaFayette, to the late Howard and Louise Hamilton. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Faye Hamilton.

Ms. Frye was a very humble lady who was a member of the Lanett First Church of the Nazarene and a Sunday school teacher. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a talented seamstress who quilted blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, and her master’s degree from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. She was an educator for over 38 years teaching children with special needs. She also was a teacher to children who were homebound.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Annette Frye Waddell; son, David Shannon Frye and his wife, Sharon Strom Frye; grandchildren, Roger Earl Waddell and his wife, Janice Marie Waddell, Patricia Annette Waddell and fiancé, Andrew Atkins, Katelyn Margaret Frye, Joshua Preston Frye, David Zachary Frye; great-grandchildren, Quinton Landen Waddell, Triston Lee Waddell, Jocelyn Christina Waddell; siblings, Darrell (Deborah) Hamilton, Bruce (Joy) Hamilton, Patricia (Wayne) Berry; cousins, Byron and Martha Hendry; and a very precious and special niece, Sherry (Ray) Lynn Stearnes.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Sept 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT at Resthaven Cemetery. The Rev. Kent Pelton and Pastor Ron Williams officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Lanett First Church of the Nazarene – Prime Timers Group, P.O. Box 610, Lanett, Alabama 36863.

Her family would like to extend their special appreciation to Chief Johnny Allen and the Lanett Fire Department for always being there when needed. Lastly, a special, special thank you to Johnnie Grainger, a great friend and her first caregiver.

Visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Ms. Frye, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing