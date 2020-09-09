Rebels travel to Lowndes

With three weeks finished into the 2020 season, the Chambers Academy Rebels are on a roll heading into a road matchup against Lowndes Academy.

In their most recent game, the Rebels were able to showcase their dominant defense and quick striking offense, as they held Springwood scoreless and finished with more than 500 yards of offense and six touchdowns last Friday night.

“We’re continuing to play well on defense, and the passing game is getting better every week,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said. “I thought we had a really good, consistent game last week. We were very consistent in that area. We ran the football whenever we wanted to. We’re playing really well this year.”

Even though the offense has produced significant passing numbers and scores this season, Allen focused on how well his defense has played, even though that side of the ball lost several key players from a year ago.

“I was wondering defensively, how good could we be. We still haven’t been tested on that side of the ball yet, but we’ve been awfully dominant,” Allen said. “Our first group has not given up a touchdown this year, and we’re going to try to keep that streak going as long as we can.”

One of the biggest factors for the Rams’ success on defense has been their ability to stop the run, something Allen was worried about heading into 2020.

The Rebels showcased their defensive ability against Springwood, holding the Wildcats to just 25 yards in the first half.

The Rebels now travel to Lowndes Academy for their next game.

Lowndes is 1-2 this season, with their only win coming by a forfeit this season. Lowndes runs a spread offense, which will play to the Rebels’ strength.

“They’re young, they lost a lot of seniors from last year,” Allen said. “They play hard. They’re well-coached. They have a big tall quarterback. We’ll have to go to their place, and it’s always tough to play over there at their place.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.