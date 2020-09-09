This month is suicide prevention month, and now it’s important as ever to take care of your own mental health.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). In 2018, 48,344 Americans died by suicide and 1.4 million people attempted suicide. The AFSP also says that the suicide rates were higher among adults ages 45 to 54 years (20.4 per 100,000) and 55 to 64 years (20.20 per 100,000).

Suicide is unpredictable, but there are some risk factors and signs that make a person more likely to think about committing suicide.

According to suicidepreventionlifeline.org, some risk factors to be aware of include a history of trauma or abuse, job or financial loss, loss of relationship(s), major physical illness, mental disorders, particular mood disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders and certain personality disorders.

There are also warning signs that will help you determine if someone is at risk for harming themselves, especially if the behavior is new or has increased.

We can all prevent suicide if we just take the time to identify the signs and not be afraid of addressing them before they spiral out of control and lead to suicide.

Suicidepreventionlifeline.org offers many resources for anyone dealing in a suicidal crisis.

The FCC has recently designated 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be completed by July 2022. In the meantime, if you or someone you know is suffering from suicidal crisis, get help now by calling 1-800-273-TALK(8255).