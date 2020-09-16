West Point approves property donation

In a rollcall vote of 4 to 1, the West Point City Council approved the donation of the piece of property located at 100 1st Avenue, adjacent to City Hall. Councilman Henry Hutchinson was not present for the meeting and did not cast a vote.

Councilwoman DeeDee Williams made a motion to amend the motion to table the discussion for a later meeting. However, she was unable to garner a second from other members of the council.

Williams abstained her vote citing the need for more information on the restrictive use agreement and environmental inspection. It is unclear exactly what Williams was calling into question. Williams did not immediately respond to questions sent to her by VTN.

The Morgan family has offered to donate the property at 100 1st Ave to the city of West Point.

The property could be used as green space or a park, but, the Morgan family does not envision the space be used as a playground. The family also asks that the property should not be used for space for a jail, police facility, fire station, or street department. However, the family does specify that it could be used as a future city hall annex.

The family also restricted the use of the property for commercial use or the sale to any private person or entity.

In addition, the family is requesting a plaque be place on the property thanking the Morgan family for their donation.

In other business, the council unanimously approved the appointment of Andra Hayes to the Board of Adjustment committee.