Work underway on new car wash

VALLEY — An area on Highway 29 between Valley Walmart and Valley Marketplace will be the newest location for Rich’s Car Wash. There’s lots of work taking place on the site right now, but none of the permits came through the city.

That’s because the new development is on one of the unincorporated islands surrounded by the city. Nearby businesses such as Chambley’s and Chuck’s Barbecue were unincorporated sites at one time but have been annexed into the city. The Shoe Show remains outside the city.

The Rich’s site is very close to a natural gas pipeline, and special care is being taken not to disturb it with the ongoing construction.

In 1976, the Richardson brothers opened the first Rich’s Car Wash in Saraland, Alabama near Mobile. Now more than 40 years later, Rich’s Car Wash operates 24 locations across four states in the Southeast. There are numerous sites along the Gulf Coast. There are inland sites in Montgomery, Auburn and Opelika. In addition to the new car wash in Valley, Rich’s is planning on having sites in Spanish Fort, Alabama, Newnan, Georgia, Texas City, Texas and Houston, Texas.

Rayford and Timothy Richardson started Rich’s Car Wash with the goal of combining technologically advanced equipment with good, old-fashioned customer service in order to provide the cleanest wash and the best car washing experience in town. While each Rich’s Car Wash location may vary from the other with its range of services, they are all created equal.

Rich’s places a high priority on being eco-friendly. All chemicals used are biodegradable. Their innovative technology captures the soapy water after a wash cycle, filters it and reuses the same water in the next wash cycle. Each Rich’s wash cycle uses an estimated 35 gallons of water. By comparison, those who wash their cars at home may release an estimated 200 gallons of water. That soapy water drains into the sewer system and eventually in waterways where it can cause problems for wildlife.

“At Rich’s Car Wash we value three things — people, passion and perfection,” said Rayford Richardson. “We practice our services with honesty, integrity and accountability. Our employees are engaged and driven, striving to exude excellence in everything they do. As for our services, quality comes first, and we are addicted to the details.”