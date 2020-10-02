Beulah remains scoreless, loses. to Childersburg

The Beulah Bobcats are still looking for their first win of the season, as they dropped their game to Childersburg 42-14 on Thursday. The loss makes their record 0-6.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Abney finished with a team-high 119 yards on the ground with a touchdown. He added 37 yards through the air.

Running back TJ Washington finished with 47 yards on five carries. He finished with the other Bobcat touchdown.

Sophomore Bronson Dubose finished with a team-high eight tackles. Owen Kelley and Caleb Burton each added seven tackles. Kelley also had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Beulah is home against Reeltown next Friday.