CCSD discusses results of audit

State Auditor David Lane was at the Wednesday Chambers County School Board meeting and gave the results of the school district’s audit from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.

Lane announced that there were three findings in the state’s report.

The first finding relates to “the board’s failure to ensure funds at its local schools are receipted when they are received.” This is in reference to times when money was received at W.F. Burns Middle School.

“Procedures were not in place to ensure that money was received when it was received,” Lane said. “This resulted in receipts not being reported sequentially into the receipt book and at times reported weeks after the deposit was made.”

The state’s second finding was also at W.F. Burns, dealing with ticket sales.

“During the audit period, board-approved forms were not always utilized to account for admission charged for events held at WF Burns Middle School,” Lane said. “Procedures are in place to ensure the money received for admission was properly reported, received and deposited. As a result, we were unable to determine that all money received for admission was received and ultimately deposited into the school’s bank account.”

The final finding dealt with fundraisers at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary and W.F. Burns. At Bob Harding, the fundraiser request forms were not made available during the audit, while the forms at W.F. Burns did not have principal approval.

“All school fundraiser request forms were not made available or completed incorrectly. We were unable to determine the fundraisers were approved with the course and policies of the board of education,” Lane said.

Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said that the three incidents that Lane brought up had already been taken care of and the perpetrators are no longer employed with the school district.

The full 100-page audit can be found at https://examiners.alabama.gov/audit_reports.aspx.