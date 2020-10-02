CCSD sees highest COVID numbers

Entering the week of Sept. 28, the Chambers County School District had just 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. From the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, CCSD had six confirmed cases.

“The majority of the direct exposures this week were from outside of school,” District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said in a press release. “I would like to encourage everyone to continue to be cautious and take preventative measures like keeping hand sanitizer with you, washing hands often, and wearing facial coverings.”

A total of 53 students are now quarantined for direct exposure. Twenty-six of those students had direct exposure outside of their individual school campuses, according to CCSD.

One student was sent home for showing symptoms of the virus.

There was one new staff member that tested positive for the virus.

Seven total staff members are now in quarantine for direct exposure to the virus, six of which were directly exposed from outside of work, according to CCSD.

At the monthly school board meeting in September, Hodge told the board members that CCSD had recently sent out a survey to parents of students who were attending school virtually.

At the time of the meeting, 243 students will soon be returning to traditional schooling. Sixty-three students have already come back to on-campus learning during the first six weeks of school.

“We have actually let people come back [to traditional learning] during these weeks because it’s really better for them to be at school,” Hodge said. “We have not allowed anyone to leave from traditional to virtual in the middle of the nine weeks.”