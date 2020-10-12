CCSD updates weekly numbers

One week after having the most positive tests its had in a week’s span, the Chambers County School District saw its COVID-19 numbers drop a bit for the week of Oct. 5 to Oct. 9.

Last week, the number of student positive cases dropped from six to three.

According to the latest numbers, there were 80 students quarantined for direct exposure as of Saturday. There were 53 the previous week.

“We’ve quarantined more kids than we’ve had to do in the past, and some of that has to do with athletics, just because it’s hard to keep that 6-feet all the time and practice sports,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said. “People need to remember that because someone is quarantined, yes they’ve had direct exposure but does not mean they are 100 percent going to contract the virus. We are just taking every precautionary measure we can to keep as many people safe as we can.”

In an effort to help cut down the number of positive cases and quarantines, Hodge said CCSD has reiterated to its teachers to follow the guidelines put in place before the start of the school year.

Last week, four students were sent home for exhibiting symptoms, according to CCSD.

The number of employees who had tested positive for the virus increased from one from the week before to two last week.

With the start of the second nine weeks starting on Monday, there will be more than 400 students coming back onto campuses after originally started the school year online.

“I don’t know what that is going to mean for us [in terms of the amount of positive cases] this week other than we’ll have more kids on campus starting this week than we’ve had all school year,” Hodge said.