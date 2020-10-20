Don’t give up on your dreams

OUR VIEW: Growing up we all faced the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Answers varied from child to child, but every answer represented a dream.

We learn throughout life that dreams seldom come through, but if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything.

You don’t have to look far to see the results of people putting their minds to fulfilling something they desire to do.

Last week, we published a story about Valley native Marlin (MarDee) Brooks, who did just that. Music has always been a part of Brooks’ life. Growing up, he watched his grandfather and his grandfather’s friends break out their guitars, banjos and harmonicas. His father was always listening to his vinyl records, jamming to rock and roll every day. When MTV launched in August 1981, Brooks realized his dream was to become a singer and a songwriter.

Brooks attended Valley High School but didn’t play in the band and was only in the school’s chorus class for a year.

He started his musical career when he turned 18 when he was the frontman for the band Fifth Element. After a couple of years of practice, the band was ready to perform shows. They were together for 12 years playing cover music and opened for bands like Blackberry Smoke and Drivin’ and Cryin’.

After 12 years of playing, Brooks left Fifth Element and stopped playing music altogether, so he could focus on his family and his business.

That hiatus lasted a little over five years for Brooks, but as his life seemed to spiral, one thing remained the same — his dream of becoming a singer/songwriter. Brooks released his first studio album on Sept. 11 and is well on his way to fulfilling that dream.

Brooks is an example to all that it does not matter where your life takes you, you can always follow your dreams. Work hard for what you want and don’t be afraid to make sacrifices.

We look forward to telling more stories of people in our community who found a way to live out their dreams.