Drive-through COVID testing held in Lanett

LANETT — Chambers Quality Health Care hosted a free drive-through COVID testing event Thursday afternoon at its medical center off Veterans Memorial Parkway. In addition to rapid COVID testing, participants could also receive free flu shots.

“We ask them if they have medical insurance, but we are not turning anyone away,” said Dr. Deborah Smith, the medical director. “They will know within 72 hours if they have tested positive. We will notify them when the results are in.”

Wayne Rowe, president and CEO of the Gadsden-based health provider, was present for the testing event, which took place between 1 and 3 p.m. EDT.

“Everything’s free,” he said. “It’s a service to the community, and we’d like to see the biggest turnout possible.”

Volunteers were there to direct traffic into and away from the testing site.

“We are in 18 counties in east-central Alabama,” Rowe said. “That includes more than one-quarter of the land area in the state.”

Chambers Quality Health Care is a unit of Quality of Life Health Services, Inc. Dr. Ronnie Herring is its primary care doctor and Dr. Frank Wright the dentist. They started serving Chambers County residents in LaFayette in 2017 and relocated to Lanett last year. Services provided include medical, dental, behavioral health, prescription assistance and virtual/telephone care.

Quality of Life Health Services has provided health and wellness services in Alabama since 1977. It has a network of 22 health centers, two mobile health centers and five pharmacies.

Quality of Life Health Services follows guidelines listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Infections (CDC) and Gov. Kay Ivey to ensure safe health centers and practices. All patients must have a scheduled appointment. Everyone coming to the health center will be screened and have their temperature checked before entering the building. Face coverings must be worn inside the center unless being directed to remove them.

The local health center accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and most other private insurance. Uninsured patients may be eligible to pay reduced fees through a sliding discount program.

Chambers Quality Health Care may be contacted at (334) 864-8659 during regular hours and (888) 490-0131.