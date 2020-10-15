EAMC-Lanier to hold free mammogram day

VALLEY — Appointments are being taken for a free mammogram day at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. It’s a special event during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It’s for women who are 40 years of age and older who do not have health insurance. To schedule an appointment, call (334) 528-1215.

“We do this once a year and usually have a full day,” said Beth Sheppard, a mamma tech at the hospital.

The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Cancer Imaging recommends a screening mammogram every year beginning at age 40. It’s recommended that women discuss their risk factors with their healthcare providers beginning at age 30.

Each woman has her own individual factors that increase her risk of developing breast cancer. These include getting older, experiencing menopause at an older age, having family members with breast cancer and having a prior breast biopsy.

By talking to their healthcare provider, women can better understand their breast cancer risk and their breast cancer screening options.