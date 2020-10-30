We have some good news — today is the final Saturday before Election Day. We’re almost there.

If you’re tired of seeing commercial after commercial for various elections, know that it’s almost over. Hopefully, on Wednesday morning, we’ll know who our next president is, one way or another.

Here’s our plea to you for one final time: Get out and vote. Please.

The last thing you want to happen on Wednesday morning is to wake up and realize your vote might’ve made a huge difference in a local election. We’ve had several close races in Chambers County over the years, and it’s possible that the superintendent race is another.

We also realize that a lot of people like to vote straight-ticket in Alabama, one of six states where it’s still allowed. A majority of both Democrats and Republicans have voted straight party in recent Alabama general elections, and we’d expect it to be that way this year too, when there’s such a stark difference between the parties.

Obviously, that’s perfectly fine if that’s how you want to vote.

But it is interesting to think about how it might impact elections across the state, especially the local superintendent race. Both Casey Chambley and Winford Lee Ashmore missed filing deadlines before the primary election, forcing them both to run as independents in the general election. That means a straight ticket vote — either Republican or Democrat — will not be a vote for either of them. We know that Chambley has spent a lot of his time campaigning trying to explain that to voters.

Incumbent Superintendent Kelli Hodge is obviously the other candidate on the ballot, running as a Republican.

And although we understand how fired up people are to vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, neither presidential candidate will be as instrumental in our future as the winner of the local superintendent race. Hodge, Chambley or Ashemore will have a big say in the discussed consolidation, plus will oversee the future leaders of our county. Nothing is more important than our schools.

There are other important races on the ballot too — and we’re not just referring to the presidential race. In the third Congressional District, Mike Rogers is squaring off with Democrat Adia Winfrey. And, of course, there’s the U.S Senate race between incumbent Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville.

Based on polling, Alabama is not considered a battleground state, and has long been considered a Donald Trump victory. We understand that. However, polling means absolutely nothing if people don’t actually get out and vote.

Based on the intensity of the presidential election, we’re expecting record voting numbers on Tuesday, so make sure you make a plan to get out and cast your ballot. Do not miss your opportunity to do so.

If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll regret it later.