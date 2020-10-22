Identities released of two women found dead

On Thursday, the Valley Police Department released the identity of two people who were found dead in a house on 19th Avenue on Monday.

Two women — Lola Mae Pruitt, 90, and her daughter, Judy Ann Pruitt, 67, were found deceased after a VPD welfare check around 9:08 p.m. The residence is located in the 6100 block of 19th Avenue.

According to a press release from the VPD, a neighbor told officers that the residents of that location had not been seen recently and that attempts to make contact with them had failed.

VPD also was unable to make contact with the residents. At that point, officers entered the residence and found two residents deceased.

The incident remains under investigation by the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit and East Alabama Fire Department.