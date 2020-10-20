expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Mr. Dillon Isaac Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 7:13 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Dillon Isaac Smith announces his passing as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on Oct. 15, 2020, at the age of 18 years old.

He was born April 11, 2002, in LaGrange, Georgia. He was a 2020 graduate of Valley High School and was currently employed as a welder’s assistant at A&D metals. Dillon was known for his infectious smile and kind and loving spirit.

Dillon will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Hollie and Nathan Nations of LaGrange and Zack and Brandy Smith of Lanett; his brothers, Jordon, Kaleb, Hunter and Jacob; his sister, Belle; his great-grandmother, Maxine Bowen; grandparents, Bill and Loraine Pike, Randall and Joyce Laster, Dan and Linda Smith, Debbie Covert, Wayne and Lynn Weeks; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his older brother, Jonah Taylor. Dillon will be missed everyday by his family and friends.

Those wishing to express their condolences were invited to the visitation on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 between 6 and 8 p.m. EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Those who attended were asked to observe the CDC and ADPH guidelines regarding the use of mask and social distancing.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at Restlawn Memory Gardens in LaGrange, Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. EST. Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, directing

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Sweetland on Ice set to open in LaGrange

Author to talk Marquis de Lafayette book

LaFayette to host Vincent for final region game, winner claims playoff berth

Two Valley residents found dead after welfare check

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2020, Valley Times-News