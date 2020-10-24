Mr. Jacquaveain Ontrell Banks, 20, of Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Public viewing was held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 2:30 p.m. EST at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Lanett. Pastor James Mctier officiating and the Rev. Jackie Banks eulogist

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his parents, Anzaveain and Shonnell Banks, of Valley; brother, Jarquez Banks, of Valley; grandparents, Jarvis (Dorothy) Travis of Lanett; te Rev. Jackie (Cynthia) Banks of Lanett, and Isaiah (Gloria) Robinson, of Gainesville, Florida; great grandparent, James Travis, of Cusseta; seven uncles, Torey (Shanda) McCray, of Valley, Jarvis Travis, of LaGrange, Eric (Nikki) Soloman, of Lanett, Isaiah (Lilanti) Robinson, Jr., Tony Robinson, Patrick Robinson, and Derrick Robinson, all of Gainesville, Florida; two aunts, DeTamera (Rev. Glen) Perkins, of West Point and Camisha (Tony) Wright, of Lanett; godparents, Corey (Mary) Bledsoe, of Lanett; godbrother, Tyshon Harper and godsister, Kitty Harper, both of Beulah; favorite cousin, Travis D. Magby, of LaGrange; and a special big brother, Tay Flournoy, of Valley; and an array of cousins, other relatives and friends.

