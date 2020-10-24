Mr. Jerry Lewis Land, 74, of Valley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Land was born in Langdale, on Nov. 25, 1945, to the late James Henry Land and Betty McClelland Land. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Ronnie Smith.

Mr. Land was a graduate of Valley High School class of 1964. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University. He was an avid hunter, an avid Auburn football fan, enjoyed the lake life, and took up golfing in his later years.

He is survived by his children, Paige (Ricky) Thrower, Jamie (Melissa) Land; sister, Judy Smith; grandchildren, Harley (Seth) Thomaston, Dalton (Britley) Thrower, Tucker Thrower; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Thomaston, Rhett Thomaston, Baxton Thrower.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, at 3:30 p,m. EDT at the Fairfax Cemetery.

Please visit Jerry’s memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Jerry, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.