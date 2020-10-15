Mr. Otis Kyles, 60, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Bethany House in Auburn.

Public viewing was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST, at The Standing Rock Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his loving wife of 23 years, Iris Kyles of LaFayette; two sons, Juandrecus James of LaFayette and Otis (Candy) James of Valley; daughter, Dionella Kyles of LaFayette; he raised four children as his own, Jovan James, LaCretia Hale, Ronald James, and Calviet James; brother, Aron (Janice) Kyles of LaFayette; sister, Wyvonia (John) Moss of LaFayette; aunt, Hattie Mae Briskey of LaFayette; two brother-in-laws, Walter (Mary) Zachery and Earnest (Anita) Wright, both of LaFayette; sister-in-law, Denise Kyles of Valley; 21 grandchildren; two life long friends, James Carter and Rickey Heard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.